Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the incidence and time trend of typical work accidents in the textile and clothing industry in Santa Catarina from 2008 to 2017.



METHODS: This was a retrospective epidemiological study based on data from the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS). The time trend was analyzed by calculating the average annual change and logistic regression.



RESULTS: There was a downward trend in the incidence of occupational accidents in Santa Catarina during the period studied (8.8%). The highest incidence occurred in 2008 among men (12.6%), workers aged between 40 and 49 years (6.7%), black people (7.4%), people with less than 12 years of education (5.0%), with an average income of 3 to 7 minimum wages (7.0%), with up to 4 years of employment (6.9%), workers in the manufacture of textile products (10, 3%), medium-sized establishments (that is, between 100 and 499 workers; 7.9%) and in the regions of Greater Florianópolis (7.0%) and Vale do Itajaí (6.8%).



CONCLUSIONS: The risk for typical occupational accidents dropped significantly over the period studied. However, future studies are needed to analyze new relationships that may point to other associated factors. It is hoped that this study can contribute to support measures for the prevention, promotion, protection and rehabilitation of the health of workers in this production sector.

