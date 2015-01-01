Abstract

The Brazilian Urban Mobility Policy integrates urban transport with traffic planning, establishing appropriate public policies that indicate the need for a safe and accessible public transport system. The major challenge is the inclusion of the elderly and people with disabilities. In this paper, we quantify the impact of rainfall on the number of people with disabilities and elderly people who use the public bus transportation system for accessibility in the first and last miles in the city of São Paulo. The proposed methodology is used to evaluate the co-movements between the time series of free-fare users and rainfall in São Paulo. The findings confirm the hypothesis that significant rainfall causes a reduction in the number of daily free-fare passengers who use the public bus system in São Paulo.

