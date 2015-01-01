Abstract

Detection of traversable areas is essential to navigation of autonomous personal mobility systems in unknown pedestrian environments. However, traffic rules may recommend or require driving in specified areas, such as sidewalks, in environments where roadways and sidewalks coexist. Therefore, it is necessary for such autonomous mobility systems to estimate the areas that are mechanically traversable and recommended by traffic rules and to navigate based on this estimation. In this paper, we propose a method for weakly-supervised recommended traversable area segmentation in environments with no edges using automatically labeled images based on paths selected by humans. This approach is based on the idea that a human-selected driving path more accurately reflects both mechanical traversability and human understanding of traffic rules and visual information. In addition, we propose a data augmentation method and a loss weighting method for detecting the appropriate recommended traversable area from a single human-selected path. Evaluation of the results showed that the proposed learning methods are effective for recommended traversable area detection and found that weakly-supervised semantic segmentation using human-selected path information is useful for recommended area detection in environments with no edges.

Language: en