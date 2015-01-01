Abstract

To evaluate interventions designed to improve the quality of life of people with dementia (PWD), there is a need for psychometrically validated instruments. We tested the psychometric properties of the ICEpop CAPability measure for Older people (ICECAP-O) as a self-report measure of quality of life with PWD. We used data from a randomized controlled trial of Tai Chi with 83 community-dwelling older people with mild and moderate dementia. The ICECAP-O was found to be valid with correlations in the expected directions for fear of falls (r=-0.36, P=0.001) and age (r=0.12, P=0.29), sensitive to change (mean difference=0.051, P=0.04, d=0.51), and have an adequate factorial structure. The ICECAP-O is a valid, generic measure of quality of life for use with PWD without a proxy.

