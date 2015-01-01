|
Keen C, Foulds JA, Willoughby M, Newton-Howes G, Knight J, Fazel S, Borschmann R, Kinner SA, Young JT. BMJ Open 2021; 11(1): e043306.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
INTRODUCTION: There are conflicting perspectives as to whether antidepressant medication increases, decreases or has no effect on violence perpetration, impulsivity and aggressive behaviour. This is an important question given the widespread use of antidepressant medication and the significant medical, social, legal and health consequences of violence. We aim to: (1) systematically identify observational studies and randomised controlled trials that quantify the relationship between antidepressant use and interpersonal violence; (2) assess the quality of studies that quantify the relationship between antidepressant use and interpersonal violence and (3) estimate the pooled prevalence and measure of effect for the relationship between antidepressant use and interpersonal violence.
public health; psychiatry; clinical pharmacology; depression & mood disorders; therapeutics