Abstract

PURPOSE: Aggression-irritability is the most commonly encountered antiepileptic-drug-induced psychiatric adverse effects. In this cross-sectional study, we tried to assess antiepileptic-drug-induced aggression in patients with epilepsy (PWE) with a standardized rating scale.



METHODS: Two hundred sixty-six consecutive outpatients receiving treatment for epilepsy with antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) were initially examined, and the effects of the investigated drugs in regard to aggression were investigated using the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire (BAQ). We compared BAQ scores as a function of a specific class of AEDs, levetiracetam (LEV), lacosamaide (LCM), perampanel (PER), and carbamazepine (CBZ), and determined whether AED type had a relationship with aggression. Additionally, the association of BAQ score with other clinico-demographic variables was also assessed.



RESULTS: One-way ANOVA revealed that the LEV group had a significantly higher mean BAQ score as compared to the CBZ (P = 0.001) and LCM (P = 0.029) groups for total score. In subscale analysis, the LEV group had higher scores than the CBZ group for the physical aggression (p = 0.01), verbal aggression (p = 0.02) and hostility (p = 0.01) subscales, while the LEV group had a significantly higher mean score than the LCM group for hostility (p = 0.025). In multiple regression analysis, LEV had a statistically significant impact on increased total BAQ score (B = 0.119, p = 0.049). In contrast, CBZ (B = -0.191, p = 0.002), older age at epilepsy onset (B = -0.269, p = 0.000) and female gender (B = -0.210, p = 0.000) had a significant association with lower total BAQ score.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results indicate that LEV is associated with increased aggression, while CBZ and LCM showed effects to reduce aggression.

