Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ciguatera toxicity is a fish-borne illness that initially manifests with gastrointestinal symptoms, followed by bizarre neurological symptoms including heat-cold sensation alteration, peculiar feeling of loose teeth, and peripheral neuropathy. However, cardiac manifestations are rare and underreported in the literature. CASE SUMMARY: A 73-year-old man presented with symptomatic bradycardia and hypotension after ingestion of barracuda fish in Mexico. He received atropine and dopamine with subsequent improvement in his symptoms, but continued to experience peripheral neuropathic and other odd sensations. Four of his family members ingested the same fish and had similar symptoms. He was managed conservatively and did not require temporary or permanent pacing. Within 1 week from toxin exposure, bradycardia had improved. Heart rate was 40-50 b.p.m. at rest, and he was discharged with an ambulatory monitor. Heart rate had increased to 77 b.p.m. at 1-month follow-up on repeat electrocardiogram (ECG).



DISCUSSION: Although the predominant manifestations of ciguatera toxicity are neurological, cardiac complications tend to be more acute and require attention. Unlike neurological symptoms, bradycardia and hypotension are short-lived, often resolving within a week. Treatment continues to be largely supportive, and patients may require temporary treatment with positive chronotropic agents such as atropine or dopamine.

