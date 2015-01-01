|
Cho R, Smith T, Cory E, Smith JN. Hosp. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Hospital Medicine)
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the medical landscape, and the field of child abuse pediatrics has not been exempt from the reach of this disease. Previous widespread disease outbreaks and natural disasters have been associated with increased violence toward women and children,1 and child abuse programs noted increased rates of abusive head trauma during the 2007-2009 recession.2 The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increases in similar risk factors for child maltreatment, including employment instability, financial strain, reduced child care, and fewer available support structures.3-6 Marginalized populations (eg, those in child protection systems, who already experience preexisting disparities) may be at particular risk because of widening inequalities with the pandemic.7
