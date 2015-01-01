Abstract

In public, the role of a fire alarm is to induce a person to a certain recognition of potential danger, resulting in that person taking appropriate evacuation action. Unfortunately, the sound of the fire alarm is not internationally standardized yet, except for recommending the use of a signal with a regular temporal pattern (or T-3 pattern). To identify the effective alarm sound, the present study investigated a relationship between acoustic characteristics of the fire alarm and its subjective psychoacoustic recognition and objective electroencephalography (EEG) responses for 50 young and older listeners. As the stimuli, six different types of alarms were applied: bell, slow whoop, T-3 520 Hz, T-3 3100 Hz, and two simulated T-3 sounds (i.e., 520 and 3100 Hz) to which older adults with age-related hearing loss seemed to hear. While listening to the sounds, the EEG was recorded by each individual. The psychoacoustic recognition was also evaluated by using a questionnaire consisting of three subcategories, i.e., arousal, urgency, and immersion. The subjective responses resulted in a statistically significant difference between the types of sound. In particular, the fire alarms had acoustic features of high frequency or gradually increased frequencies such as T-3 3100 Hz, bell, and slow whoop, representing effective sounds to induce high arousal and urgency, although they also showed a limitation in being widely transmitted and vulnerable to background noise environment. Interestingly, there was a meaningful interaction effect between the sounds and age groups for the urgency and immersion, indicating that the bell was quite highly recognized in older adults. In general, EEG data showed that alpha power was decreased and gamma power was increased in all sounds, which means a relationship with negative emotions such as high arousal and urgency. Based on the current findings, we suggest using fire alarm sounds with acoustic features of high frequencies in indoor and/or public places.

