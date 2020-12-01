|
Citation
Schuler KR, Smith PN, Rufino KA, Stuart GL, Wolford-Clevenger C. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 282: 587-593.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Relatively few studies test the interpersonal psychological theory's monotonicity hypothesis. The monotonicity hypothesis proposes that suicide capability (i.e., fearlessness about death and pain tolerance) is stable or increases linearly with exposure to painful and provocative events. Research is conflicted, suggesting that suicide capability is static, decreases, or increases and returns to baseline. The current study thus tested this hypothesis in a sample of college students with histories of suicidal ideation. We hypothesized a stable and an increasing trajectory.
Keywords
College students; Suicide; Capability for suicide; Interpersonal psychological theory; Longitudinal; Mixture modeling