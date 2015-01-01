Abstract

Participants attempted to center a cursor on a video display of a winding roadway with a rate control system. Fourier analysis of their steering movements in response to sinusoidal perturbations of the roadway revealed how much attention they allocated to different roadway preview locations. We compared a full 1.0 s of preview with preview restricted to a narrow slit around 0.3 s or 0.6 s. Participants were able to flexibly shift their attention to either slit. However, they performed better in terms of root-mean-squared error, velocity error, and acceleration error with the fuller view. They concentrated their attention over a range from 0.1 s to 0.3 s of preview in a manner qualitatively consistent with Miller's optimal control model.

