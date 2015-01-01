Abstract

Culturally relevant practices are valuable assets for ethnically-racially diverse schools, but few studies examine whether such practices promote students' engagement in school longitudinally and whether ethnicity-race moderates the effects of such practices on students' engagement. To address this gap, the present study examined whether schools that acknowledge and promote positive messages about youth's ethnicity-race (i.e., school cultural socialization practices) promoted multiple dimensions of students' school engagement and whether these links differed between African American and European American students. Data were collected in four waves during a two-year period from 403 fifth graders (55.1% males; 63% African American, 37% European American). The results revealed that African American youth who perceived more school cultural socialization reported greater behavioral and affective engagement (but not cognitive engagement) six months later. European Americans' perceived school cultural socialization was unrelated to their levels of engagement in later months. Across groups, neither type of engagement predicted subsequent school cultural socialization, supporting the direction of effects in the results. Implications are discussed regarding how educators can leverage cultural socialization to promote school engagement among African American youth.

