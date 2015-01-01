Abstract

AIMS: Poisoning is a common type of injury in New Zealand. The New Zealand National Poisons Centre (NZNPC) offers a free 24/7 specialist assessment service for enquiries about substance exposures for all New Zealanders. This study aimed to characterise calls to the NZNPC relating to Pasifika patients to explore the potential for unmet need or health disparity in this area.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of 2018-2019 human exposure call data was performed. Patients were stratified into three groups: those with at least one Pacific ethnicity listed (Pasifika); those with known ethnicities but no Pacific ethnicity listed (non-Pasifika); those of unknown ethnicity (unknown). Demographic variables and substance groups were described.



RESULTS: Of the 40,185 human exposure patients, 1,367 (3.4%) were Pasifika, 24,892 (61.9%) were non-Pasifika and 13,926 (34.7%) were of unknown ethnicity. The median age of Pasifika patients was 2.0 years, with 78.0% aged 0-5, and the exposure most commonly involved a liquid product (46.6%) and a simple analgesic (8.3%).



CONCLUSIONS: The NZNPC receives a relatively small number of calls about exposures to Pasifika patients, especially given the youthful population demographic. It is unclear whether there is unmet need for this service, and this study suggests the need for further research.

