Abstract

BACKGROUND: Parkinson's disease (PD) is considered a neurological disease with a high prevalence rate among population. One of its main problems is recurrent fall which has numerous contributing factors such as history of fall, fear of falling, gait deficits, impaired balance, poor functional mobility, and muscle weakness.



OBJECTIVE: To review and explore the focus/nature of interventions which target the role of physiotherapy preventing fall in patients with PD.



METHOD: A scoping review was led dependent on Arksey and O'Malley as discussed by Wood et al. (2002). This paper based on this structure to perceive intervention studies have been embraced in physiotherapy to prevent fall after Parkinson's disease. The search included various databases. The referencing arrangements of every pertinent paper were additionally filtered for more studies.



FINDINGS: A total of 173 articles were included, 39 of which met the eligibility criteria. Fifteen studies reported on the direct impact of physiotherapy on fall, while the rest examined the impacts of physiotherapy on factors that are associated with fall. Different outcomes, interventions types, and duration were used in these studies.



FINDINGS showed a favorable result of physiotherapy on fall and near fall incidence, balance, gait, functional mobility, muscle strength, and fear of falling.



CONCLUSION: Physiotherapy has the possibility to decrease fall incidence and fall risk in people with PD. However, the heterogeneity in the patients' selection, intervention studies, outcome measures chosen, time since the onset of disease, variation in intensity, and duration of treatment between included studies make the comparisons difficult. Consequently, more studies are needed on best intervention.

