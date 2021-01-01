|
Siddaway AP, Holm-Denoma J, Witte TK, Ruscio J. Psychol. Assess. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
A central question in psychological science concerns whether psychological constructs are best conceptualized as dimensional or consist of one or more categories. The present study uses contemporary taxometric procedures to examine the latent structure of suicidal thoughts, with implications for how suicidal thoughts and behavior (STB) ought to be conceptualized, assessed, measured, and managed. Three nonredundant taxometric procedures (MAMBAC, MAXEIG, and L-Mode) were performed on various sets of indicators, and analyses were replicated across two large samples that included large numbers of individuals reporting current and recent STB.
