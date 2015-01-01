Abstract

Heat-related illness (HRI) is a common occupational injury, especially in construction workers. To explore the factors related to HRI risk in construction workers under hot outdoor working conditions, we surveyed vital and environmental data of construction workers in the summer season. Sixty-one workers joined the study and the total number of days when their vital data during working hours and environmental data were recorded was 1165. Heart rate with high-risk HRI was determined using the following formula: 180 - 0.65 × age. As a result of the logistic regression analysis, age, working area, maximum skin temperature, and heart rate immediately after warming up were significantly positively related, and experience of construction was significantly negatively related to heart rate with high-risk HRI. Heart rate immediately after warming up may indicate morning fatigue due to reasons such as insufficient sleep, too much alcohol intake the night before, and sickness. Asking morning conditions may lead to the prevention of HRI. For occupational risk management, monitoring of environmental and personal conditions is required.

Language: en