|
Citation
|
Kelsay JD, Silver IA, Barnes JC. Violence Vict. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Although many studies have highlighted the deleterious outcomes associated with access to firearms, others suggest gun ownership and carrying can have protective effects. This study attempts to adjudicate between these countervailing points and address several important gaps in the literature. To do so, data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health were used to assess the long-term associations between gun ownership and gun carrying in late adolescence and violence and violent victimization in early adulthood.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence; victimization; gun carrying; gun ownership