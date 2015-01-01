|
Amrutsamanvar RB, Muthurajan BR, Vanajakshi LD. Transp. Lett. 2021; 13(1): 1-20.
(Copyright © 2021, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
This paper discusses the development of a novel off-line vision-based system to obtain the naturalistic trajectory database of traffic streams from recorded video footages. The developed system uses a semi-automatic mechanism that provides manual interference for vehicle identification and classification and executes automated tracking of the identified vehicles. A trajectory database of typical disordered heterogeneous traffic stream was collected to evaluate the performance of the developed system.
Language: en
computer vision; driver behavior; image processing; inter-vehicle spacings; microscopic traffic data; mixed traffic; traffic simulation; Trajectory data