Abstract

While researchers recognize the relationship between general accessibility and active travel, it is rare to study the impact of accessibility to multi-use paths by non-motorized modes. Furthermore, auto-culture-derived issues in the U.S. imply the importance of promoting walking and cycling culture through understanding the clustering effect. Using 2012 Utah Travel Survey, this study is one of the rare that considers all typical categories of explanatory variables at two levels. First, a spatial probit model is estimated to identify whether and why people in Salt Lake City walked or cycled; second, for people who walked or cycled, a spatial autoregressive model is estimated to explore travel time by walking or cycling. The results not only reveal how accessibility to multi-use paths and attitudes influence active travel together but also report opposite spatial autocorrelations at two levels. These findings will help decision-makers efficiently decide strategical planning components to promote active transportation.

Language: en