Abstract
This paper reports on the results of field surveys conducted at the approaching section of two bicycle crossroads in urban environment. The crossing roads are characterised by different cross-sections (one-lane and two-lane configurations) having a same marking scheme. The aim of the surveys was to evaluate the effectiveness of the specific marking scheme for the two different cross-sections and to provide relevant insight to improve the cyclist safety, based on the observed drivers' behaviours. More specifically, the data analysis was aimed at: (i) studying the yielding behaviour of the drivers on the two bicycle configurations and evaluating the effects of the observed vehicle dynamics constraints in approaching phases; (ii) analysing drivers' braking during the interaction with cyclist; (iii) defining a logistic regression model for predicting the drivers' likelihood of yielding as a function of the variables describing his behaviour and the cross-section configurations.
Language: en
Keywords
Bicycle; Bicycle Crossroad; Bicycle-Car Interaction; Cycling Safety; Driver Behaviour