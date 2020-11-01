Abstract

The passing manoeuvre requires a driver to make decisions and take actions which are dependent on his/her behavioural characteristics and driving ability. However, previous works on passing rate models have exclusively considered geometric and traffic-related variables. This study aims at bridging this gap by investigating the influence of driver profile (i.e., age, gender, nationality - Italian or Iranian - aggressive driving scores, driving exposure) on passing frequency. A driving simulation experiment involving 54 drivers (36 Italians, 18 Iranians) was conducted along a 6.67 km segment of a two-lane rural highway with passing manoeuvres permitted along 25% of its length. Controlled factors included traffic flow and speed in the oncoming direction, and speed in the driver direction, with a total of 27 scenarios assigned to drivers based on a 33 confounded factorial design. A Poisson regression model was used to investigate the significance of independent variables. Age and gender and their interaction term were significant, thus the effects of age and gender on the number of passing manoeuvres are mutually interdependent. Furthermore, drivers who drive less often completed fewer overtaking manoeuvres. Sensitivity analyses were carried out to understand the magnitude of change in passing frequency attributable to a variation in the explanatory variables. The findings suggest that driver characteristics have a significant effect on passing frequency and should be considered when conducting a performance and safety evaluation of two-lane roads.

