Abstract

The accidents in the freeway are frequent and more serious on foggy days. Connected vehicle (CV) technology as a new technology can inform drivers of fog conditions in advance so the drivers can adjust their driving behaviors through Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) in the fog warning system. The level of driver's compliance with a fog warning system is the key to assessing the effectiveness of the fog warning system. To evaluate the compliance level of fog warning system, the study established a CV system testing platform based on driving simulator, and analyzed the changes in driving behavior and influencing factors for drivers under three different visibility conditions (No fog, light fog and heavy fog) based on the platform, finally, comprehensive evaluation of the optimal fog warning system under different foggy conditions based on the compliance level were made. Research indicators are divided into three aspects: 1) the response degree, including the mean speed, the minimum speed in the fog zone, the difference of the speeds when entering and leaving the fog zone, the proportion of speed following, and the speed reduction proportion prompt; 2) the response start time, which is the time to start slowing down to the speed limit; and 3) the response time duration, namely, the time in which the speed limit is followed. The results show that the response degree of the driver to the fog warning system is high, the fog warning system can effectively reduce the driving speed of the drivers and improve the speed following proportion of the drivers, the deceleration ratio of the driver at each warning point is relatively high, and the influencing factors of various indicators are complex but are mostly related to visibility and technical level. Comprehensive evaluation results show that the warning mode of the combined HMI and DMS has the highest level of compliance under light fog conditions, and when fog concentration increases, compliance level of fog warning system with HMI only is higher than others. The study establishes a reference platform for CV system and provides methods and index system for the compliance level of CV research.

Language: en