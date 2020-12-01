SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Zahabi M, Razak AMA, Mehta RK, Manser M. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 76: 309-320.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trf.2020.12.003

unavailable

Older adults are more likely to get severely injured or die in vehicle crashes. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) can reduce their risk of crashes; however, due to the lack of knowledge and training, usage rate of these systems among older drivers is limited. The objective of this study was to evaluate the impact of two ADAS training approaches (i.e., video-based and demonstration-based training) on older drivers' subjective and objective measures of mental workload, knowledge and trust considering drivers' demographic information. Twenty older adults, balanced by gender, participated in a driving simulation study.

RESULTS indicated that the video-based training might be more effective for females in reducing their mental workload while driving, whereas the demonstration-based training could be more beneficial for males. There was no significant difference between the video-based and demonstration-based trainings in terms of drivers' trust and knowledge of automation. The findings suggested that ADAS training protocols can potentially be more effective if they are tailored to specific driver demographics.


ADAS; Cognitive load; Knowledge; Older adult; Training; Trust

