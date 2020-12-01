|
Citation
Zahabi M, Razak AMA, Mehta RK, Manser M. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 76: 309-320.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Older adults are more likely to get severely injured or die in vehicle crashes. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) can reduce their risk of crashes; however, due to the lack of knowledge and training, usage rate of these systems among older drivers is limited. The objective of this study was to evaluate the impact of two ADAS training approaches (i.e., video-based and demonstration-based training) on older drivers' subjective and objective measures of mental workload, knowledge and trust considering drivers' demographic information. Twenty older adults, balanced by gender, participated in a driving simulation study.
Language: en
Keywords
ADAS; Cognitive load; Knowledge; Older adult; Training; Trust