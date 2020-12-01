Abstract

The forward collision warning (FCW) system is expected to reduce rear-end crashes; however, its effects on driving behavior and safety have not been thoroughly investigated, specifically the effect variations between different pre-crash scenarios. To identify these variations, this study conducted a driving simulator experiment and compared the FCW's effects between three pre-crash scenarios: the freeway scenario, the arterial scenario and the intersection dilemma zone scenario. Thirty-nine participants were involved in the experiment. The results showed that the adaptation of driver behavior in impending rear-end collision events resulted from both the FCW and the scenario. The intersection dilemma zone scenario has indications of slowing down, which encouraged drivers to take a more aggressive response strategy under the FCW; the arterial scenario might be regarded as an "easy-to-handle" situation in which a significant portion of drivers adopted moderate level of response strategy under the FCW; both the intersection dilemma zone scenario and freeway scenario have burdened driving tasks, and this might deteriorate a driver's ability to adapt to the FCW. In addition, different types of drivers experienced varied benefits from the FCW in each scenario. The FCW would be particularly recommended for non-experienced drivers in the freeway scenario and for female drivers in the arterial scenario; moreover, in the scenario of the intersection dilemma zone, the FCW would be particularly recommended for drivers who have a crash/citation before. The results also support specific FCW designs which are able to highlight the collision risk. This study demonstrated that it would be better to indicate the effects of the FCW under the restriction of specific scenario features and develop the FCW based on that.

Language: en