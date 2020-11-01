Abstract

Feedback has been shown to be instrumental in learning. Refining how it is delivered in driver training has the potential to reduce crash risk. Therefore, theaim of the present study was to examine the effect of the medium in which feedback is delivered (verbal, written, graphical) on young drivers' speed management behaviour. Sixty young drivers, randomly allocated to one of four feedback groups (i.e., Control, Verbal feedback, Written feedback, and Graphical feedback) completed one training and two test drives using an instrumented vehicle on-road. After the first (baseline) drive, participants were provided feedback about the number of times they exceeded the speed limit, their maximum speed, as well as the financial penalties associated with such driving behaviour, and safety implications. The content of feedback remained the same for all training groups, except for the manner in which the feedback was presented. Verbal feedback was provided verbally by the researcher; written feedback on paper; and graphical feedback using a series of graphs on a computer screen. Control received no such intervention. Two test drives followed, one immediate post-training, and the second one week post-training. Feedback, irrespective of medium improved young drivers' speed management. Verbal andgraphical feedback yielded the greatest reduction in speeding behaviour, with graphical feedback having the most impact in the two speed zones under examination (50 km/h & 80 km/h). Control showed the poorest speed management behaviour in all drives.These findings have important implications for the development of a new approach to improve young drivers' speed management behaviour.

