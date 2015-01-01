SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lee K, Sener IN. Transp. Rev. 2021; 41(1): 27-47.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/01441647.2020.1798558

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Monitoring bicycle trips is no longer limited to traditional sources, such as travel surveys and counts. Strava, a popular fitness tracker, continuously collects human movement trajectories, and its commercial data service, Strava Metro, has enriched bicycle research opportunities over the last five years. Accrued knowledge from colleagues who have already utilised Strava Metro data can be valuable for those seeking expanded monitoring options. To convey such knowledge, this paper synthesises a data overview, extensive literature review on how the data have been applied to deal with drivers' bicycle-related issues, and implications for future work. The review results indicate that Strava Metro data have the potential--although finite--to be used to identify various travel patterns, estimate travel demand, analyse route choice, control for exposure in crash models, and assess air pollution exposure. However, several challenges, such as the under-representativeness of the general population, bias towards and away from certain groups, and lack of demographic and trip details at the individual level, prevent researchers from depending entirely on the new data source. Cross-use with other sources and validation of reliability with official data could enhance the potentiality.


Language: en

Keywords

bicycle; crowdsourced data; emerging travel data; fitness tracking application; Strava

