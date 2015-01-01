SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mickoski H, Djidrov M, Mickoski I. Veh. Syst. Dyn. 2021; 59(1): 1-16.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/00423114.2019.1656812

unavailable

Braking distances play an important role in the organization of rail traffic and exploitation of rail vehicles. The braking distances of rail vehicles affect several factors that cannot be defined and determined precisely. In this paper, a mathematical model, for train moving through braking, is presented by taking into account the relevant train braking resistance and a procedure is given for solving a differential equation of movement of the rail vehicle during braking. The procedure allows determining influential factors that have an effect on the length of braking distances. The influence and the changes of specific resistance during the movement of the train, braking force, and adhesion between wheel and rail during the braking process are presented. The results obtained with the presented mathematical model are accurate and match with the results obtained experimentally.


Braking distances; braking force; rail vehicle; specific resistance; stopping time

