Esposito C, Di Napoli I, Esposito C, Carnevale S, Arcidiacono C. Violence Gend. 2020; 7(4): 150-157.

(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

10.1089/vio.2019.0067

This study investigated the social and cultural representations that employees of the Municipality of Naples hold concerning violence against women. The aim of this research was to explore if and how they attribute blame for gender-based violence and their perception of the effectiveness of resolution strategies focused on either preventing or actively combating violence against women. Their results showed that when respondents attribute violence to sociocultural factors, they recognize the importance of implementing effective resolution strategies. Conversely, those who primarily place the blame for violence against women on male individual characteristics generally do not support and propose strategies to stop this kind of violence. Moreover, violence perpetrators not resulting in the work context or in the neighborhood of the respondents and implications of these data will be further discussed.


Language: en
