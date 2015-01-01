Abstract

Women come under the susceptible group of society and are being exploited at large. Discernment on economic, social, and political grounds plays an important role in crime against women. Social factors like patriarchal structure of society, feudal mind set, and subservient role of women have profound impact on their lives. Political factors such as under-representation of women in legislative and judiciary, and gender discrimination in other elected bodies clearly reveal skewed power toward male members of the society. Economic factors like economic dependence on men and noninheritance of assets surge income inequality based on sex. However, many laws are enacted but they are kept in pen and paper. This article makes an effort to link determinants of women empowerment and crime against them in India. The study aims to analyze statewise crime against women, extent of women empowerment, and impact of women empowerment in reducing crime against women. The study uses data collected from various reliable secondary sources. Multiple regression modeling analysis has been used for data analysis to get determinants of women empowerment helpful in reducing crime against them. The results indicate that all determinants of women empowerment selected in the study do not show significant results. Crime against women is likely to fall if we increase female literacy and female work force participation. It has been concluded that crime against women is a severe problem in India. Less empowerment among women makes them more vulnerable to crime. Therefore, determinants of women empowerment should be strengthened to reduce crime against them.

Language: en