Abstract

This article aimed to measure the level of aggressive and delinquent behavior, identify the most common delinquent behaviors, and examine the associations of aggressive and delinquent behavior. This research involved two groups of adolescents: youth offenders from correctional facilities for minors constituting the research group (52 girls and 81 boys) and high school students constituting the control group (66 girls and 67 boys). In total, 266 people were assessed. The respondents' age at the time of the research was in the range of 16-18 years (M age = 17.22). The research was quantitative. Three diagnostic tools were used to examine the variables: a poll questionnaire developed for the purpose of this research, Self-Report Delinquency and Drug Use Measures, and the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire Scale. The gathered and analyzed data provided grounds to assume that the study groups indeed differ from each other in terms of frequency of illegal and antisocial behaviors and forms of presented aggressiveness. The findings also showed significant associations between delinquent behavior levels with aggressiveness in both researched groups of adolescents. Based on the analysis of the stepwise regression approach, it was established that the factor strongly anticipating illegal and antisocial behaviors among adolescents from Correctional Facilities for Minors and High Schools is aggressiveness demonstrated in the form of physical aggression.

