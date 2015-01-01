Abstract

INTRODUCTION: We examined the psychometric properties of the CD-RISC, including factor structure. Secondly, we examined if resilience factors moderate the association between negative affect and hazardous alcohol use.



METHOD: The sample population consisted of 1,368 community-dwelling older adults. We used standardized questionnaires to collect self-reported data on alcohol use behaviour, depression and anxiety and resilience by using respectively the Alcohol Use Identification Test (AUDIT), the Brief Symptom Inventory (BSI) and the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale (CD-RISC).



RESULTS: Of the total sample (N 1.368), 80.1% reported using alcohol. The total sample and the drinking sample reported, respectively, a mean of 65.75 (SD 15.40) and 65.79 (SD 15.90) on the CD-RISC. Concerning the CD-RISC, exploratory factor analysis presents four factors of which three with a good reliability. Moderation analyses reflects that older adults with higher levels of resilient characteristics didn't report an association between negative affect and hazardous drinking. Alternatively, low resilient older adults did report an positive and significant association between negative affect and hazardous drinking.



CONCLUSION: The CD-RISC appeared to be a reliable instrument, containing three factors. In our sample, high resilience moderated the association between negative affect and hazardous drinking and may serve as a buffer against hazardous drinking.

