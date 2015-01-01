SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ohlendorf D, Romdhane M, Lehmann C, Lehmann S, Kopp S, Maurer-Grubinger C, Oremek G, Groneberg DA, Wanke EM. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2021; 13(1): e5.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s13102-021-00232-0

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim is to investigate to what extent the different oral protections compared to the habitual occlusion affect the upper body posture in statics and during taekwondo-specific movement.

METHODS: 12 Taekwondoka (5 f/7 m) of German national team were measured by using a 3d back scanner and an ultrasonic distance measuring (upright stand, taekwondo attack and defense movement, two taekwondo specific combinations) in habitual occlusion, with a custom-made and ready-made mouth protection RESULTS: There are no significant changes in the upper body posture (p ≥ 0.05). Depending on the dynamic measurements, different significant reactions of the spinal position were found while wearing the custom made mouthguard or the ready-made mouthguard according to the conducted movement.

CONCLUSION: The measured changes in dynamic movements are not clinical relevant. Based on the positive responses from the participants, the custom-made mouth protection can be recommended combined with an individual analysis.


Language: en

Keywords

Back scan; Custom-made mouthguard; Ready-made mouthguard; sonoSens; Taekwondoka

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print