Abstract

This study is the first to evaluate Functional Family Therapy (FFT) in a non-Western culture. The effectiveness of FFT was examined in relation to three proximal outcomes relevant to youth offender rehabilitation: (i) mental well-being, (ii) family functioning, and (iii) probation completion. 120 youth probationers (M(age) = 16.2, SD = 1.33) were randomly assigned to receive either standard probation services-Treatment-As-Usual (TAU; n = 57)-or FFT in addition to TAU (FFT; n = 63). Data on psychometric measures of mental well-being and family functioning were obtained at (i) preprogram, (ii) postprogram, and (iii) at the end of probation. Probation completion data were obtained from casefile records. Mean mental well-being scores of the FFT group improved from pre- to post-treatment, and gains were maintained at follow-up. However, there was a nonsignificant trend for the FFT group showing higher rates of reliable change and clinical recovery on the mental well-being scale. There were no group differences in family functioning scores over time. However, there was a significant trend for the FFT group showing higher rates of reliable change and clinical recovery on the family functioning scale. Probation completion rates were 88.9% and 70.2% for the FFT and TAU groups, respectively. Youth in the FFT group were significantly more likely to complete probation successfully. The results support FFT's effectiveness in Singaporean youth offenders. At a broader level, the study findings support the cross-cultural effectiveness of FFT in, and transportability to, a non-Western culture.

