INTRODUCTION: The rapid economic and automobile growth in India leads to a rapid increase in road traffic accidents (RTAs) and factors affecting it. This study evaluates the epidemiology of trauma patients' reports to the major trauma center in New Delhi, India.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The 1,583 patients over 6 months reporting to the casualty of the trauma center attached to Lok Nayak Hospital, New Delhi were included in the study. The patients reporting to the outpatient department as follow-up visits were not included in the study. The data were collected with the help of a structured pro forma.



RESULTS: The data depicted the RTAs as the most common cause affecting adults between 20 years and 40 years. The study reports other risk factors like alcohol intoxication and motorcycle riders. Mostly, the patients present in a semiconscious and disoriented state requiring fluid resuscitation. Abrasions and bruises in the extremities stand out as the most common injury pattern. The fractures suffered were the most common injury suffered by the patients.



CONCLUSION: Our study shows that RTAs and workplace injuries are the predominant causes of trauma affecting mostly the adults. This study defines the correlation of various parameters with causation and distribution of the trauma in the sample population. This study was performed to improve the understanding of the mode of trauma, severity of injuries, and outcome in our hospital, so that effective prevention and comprehensive management strategies could be made. CLINICAL SIGNIFICANCE: This study signifies the fundamental study for the occurrence, distribution, and prevention of trauma in the society. The acquisition of knowledge of different patterns of trauma patients along with other descriptive factors helps to understand the causation of this disease as well as development of preventive measures. This can form the basis of hospital and regional trauma management strategies. HOW TO CITE THIS ARTICLE: Harna B, Arya S, Bahl A. Epidemiology of Trauma Patients Admitted to a Trauma Center in New Delhi, India. Indian J Crit Care Med 2020;24(12):1193-1197.

