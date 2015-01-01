|
Carey MG, Regehr C, Wagner SL, White M, Alden LE, Buys N, Corneil W, Fyfe T, Matthews LR, Randall C, Fraess-Phillips A, Krutop E, White N. Int. Arch. Occup. Environ. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: Public transportation workers are exposed to higher levels of stress related to accidents, injuries, and person-under-train events when compared to other workers. This systematic review integrates the existing literature on mental health among high-risk public transportation workers to estimate the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive and anxiety symptoms following critical incidents while on duty.
Prevalence; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Anxiety disorder symptoms; Major depression symptoms; Transportation workers