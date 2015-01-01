Abstract

In sauna-associated deaths, the vitality of heat exposure is of great importance. Two case reports address this. First, we present the case of a 77-year-old man who was found dead in the sauna of his family home. When found, the sauna door was closed, and the sauna indicated a temperature of 78 °C. The body had already begun to decay and was partially mummified when it was found. In the other case, a 73-year-old woman was found dead in the sauna by her husband. In this case, the sauna door was also closed. The sauna was still in operation at a temperature of approximately 70 °C. Epidermal detachments were found. In both autopsies and their follow-up examinations, there were no indications of a cause of death competing with heat shock. The expression of heat shock proteins in kidneys and lungs and the expression of aquaporin 3 in skin were investigated to detect pre-mortal temperature influences.

