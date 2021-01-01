Abstract

Trauma exposure is prevalent, associated with multiple forms of psychopathology, and thought to alter the neurobiological substrates of threat processing. The late positive potential (LPP) is an event-related potential (ERP) that may be a clinically useful probe of the neurobiology of threat processing. Despite evidence that combat-exposed veterans exhibit aberrant threat modulation of the LPP, no studies to date have tested the psychometric properties of the LPP in combat trauma-exposed, symptomatic veterans. The primary aim of the current study was to evaluate the reliability (internal consistency, retest reliability) and convergent validity of LPP modulation by threatening faces and scenes in two common tasks among combat-exposed veterans. Participants included 82 combat-exposed veterans who completed face-matching and emotion regulation tasks during EEG recording at baseline and twelve weeks. Internal consistencies of the early LPP time windows (<1000 ms) were acceptable in both tasks, whereas they were poor in late time windows (>1000 ms). Twelve-week retest reliabilities were fair for the early window LPPs to threatening scenes and fear faces, as well as in the late time window for fear faces. Reliabilities were better for individual condition compared to difference scores. Finally, LPPs modulated by threatening scenes and faces were unrelated. Together, these results suggest that the LPPs to threatening scenes and faces reflect distinct forms of threat processing in combat-exposed veterans, and their reliabilities for the early window indicate potential clinical utility in this population.

Language: en