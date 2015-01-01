Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a significant public health burden, and the development of advanced countermeasures to mitigate and prevent these injuries during automotive, sports, and military impact events requires an understanding of the intracranial mechanisms related to TBI. In this study, the efficacy of tissue-level injury metrics for predicting TBI was evaluated using finite element reconstructions from a comprehensive, multi-species TBI database. The database consisted of human volunteer tests, laboratory-reconstructed head impacts from sports, in vivo non-human primate (NHP) tests, and in vivo pig tests. Eight tissue-level metrics related to brain tissue strain, axonal strain, and strain-rate were evaluated using survival analysis for predicting mild and severe TBI risk. The correlation between TBI risk and most of the assessed metrics were statistically significant, but when injury data was analyzed by species, the best metric was often inconclusive and limited by the small datasets. When the human and animal datasets were combined, the injury analysis was able to delineate maximum axonal strain as the best predictor of injury for all species and TBI severities, with maximum principal strain as a suitable alternative metric. The current study is the first to provide evidence to support the assumption that brain strain response between human, pig, and NHP result in similar injury outcomes through a multi-species analysis. This assumption is the biomechanical foundation for translating animal brain injury findings to humans. The findings in the study provide fundamental guidelines for developing injury criteria that would contribute towards the innovation of more effective safety countermeasures.

Language: en