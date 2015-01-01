Abstract

Player-to-player contact is the most frequent head impact mechanism in collegiate ice hockey. Training with three-dimensional multiple object tracking (3D-MOT) could potentially reduce the quantity and severity of head impacts by enhancing player anticipation of these impacts. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the efficacy of 3D-MOT training to reduce the numbers of head impacts sustained by NCAA Division III men's and women's ice hockey players. Collegiate men's and women's ice hockey players (N = 33; men = 17, women = 16) were randomly assigned to a 3D-MOT group (3D-MOT = 17) or a control group (C = 16). Head impacts were monitored during practices and games, and 3D-MOT training occurred twice per week for 12 weeks throughout one regular season. 3D-MOT forwards sustained head impacts with greater mean peak linear acceleration (3D-MOT = 41.33 + 28.54g; C = 38.03 + 24.30g) and mean peak rotational velocity (3D-MOT = 13.59 + 8.18 rad.sec-1; C = 12.47 + 7.69 rad.sec-1) in games, and greater mean peak rotational velocity in practices versus C forwards (3D-MOT = 11.96 + 6.77 rad.sec-1; C = 10.22 + 6.95 rad.sec-1). Conversely, 3D-MOT defensemen sustained head impacts with a mean peak rotational velocity less than that of C defensemen (3D-MOT = 11.54 + 6.76 rad.sec-1; C = 13.65 + 8.43 rad.sec-1). There was no significant difference for all other parameters analyzed between 3D-MOT and C groups. Player position may play an important role in future interventions to reduce head impacts in collegiate ice hockey. This abstract was presented at the 2019 American College of Sports Medicine Annual Conference, and is part of the conference proceedings.

