Kooner P, Schubert T, Howard JL, Lanting BA, Teeter MG, Vasarhelyi EM. Orthop. Res. Rev. 2021; 13: 1-8.
(Copyright © 2021, Dove Press)
33447097
BACKGROUND: Wearable step-counter devices have become inexpensive tools that enable patients, researchers, and clinicians to objectively monitor physical activity. It is unknown how the use of gait aids, such as canes, crutches, and walkers, affects the accuracy of these devices. Such gait aids are commonly used by patients with chronic physical impairment and after joint-replacement surgery. The aim of this study was to determine the effect of gait aids on the accuracy of wearable step counters.
rehabilitation; physical activity; Fitbit; gait aids; monitor; step counters