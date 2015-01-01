|
Awai NS, Ganasegeran K, Abdul Manaf MR. Risk Manag. Healthc. Policy 2021; 14: 75-85.
(Copyright © 2021, Dove Press)
33447111
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Workplace bullying has been regarded as a serious phenomenon, particularly in health-care settings, due to its tendency to predispose health workers to serious psychological repercussions, job dissatisfaction, and turnover. Such consequences are costly to health systems and disruptive to the continuity of patient care. While global bullying literature in health settings grows, evidence on the magnitude of the problem from a Malaysian perspective is scarce. This study aimed to determine the prevalence of workplace bullying and its associated factors among health workers in a Malaysian public university hospital.
bullying; vulnerable populations; workplace; health care; negative acts