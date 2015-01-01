Abstract

INTRODUCTION: An occupational injury is a global health issue, and in hotel industries, little is known about it. The aim of this study was therefore to assess the epidemiology of occupational injuries in international brand hotels.



METHOD: An institutional cross-sectional study was conducted among 330 workers using a systematic random sampling method. Using EpiData and SPSS, respectively, data were entered and analyzed. The final results were explained and presented with the adjusted odds ratio and the 95% confidence interval, and the results of the qualitative data were triangulated with quantitative data.



RESULTS: Of the 330 study participants, 125 (37.9%; 95% confidence interval (32.7%, 43.8%)) reported having sustained an occupational injury. The study showed those who had four or less family members (adjusted odds ratio: 0.484, 95% confidence interval (0.286, 0.818)), those who had low educational background (adjusted odds ratio: 1.466, 95% confidence interval (1.098, 1.959)), those who had 2 years or less work experience (adjusted odds ratio: 1.065, 95% confidence interval (1.023, 1.108)), those who were working in shifts (adjusted odds ratio: 2.559, 95% confidence interval (1.197, 5.474)), and those who had sleep disturbance (adjusted odds ratio: 1.797, 95% confidence interval (1.025, 3.151)) were factors significantly associated with occupational injury.



CONCLUSION: The study found that the prevalence rate was very high. Among the variables included in the analysis, having four or less family sizes, low educational background, having work experience of 2 years or less, working in shifts, and having sleep disorders/problems were statistically significant. It is therefore recommended that health and safety training and reinforcement be provided to increase awareness and understand the risk factors at the workplace.

Language: en