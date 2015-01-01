Abstract

This paper presents a novel integrated multi-criteria decision-making model consists of the CRITIC (CRiteria Importance Through Intercriteria Correlation) technique and the EDAS (The Evaluation based on Distance from Average Solution) method to evaluate the selection of the urban rail vehicles operated in the public transport systems. In order to determine the selection criteria in a more realistic perspective, a board of experts consists of seven members, who perform as senior executives in the public transport institutions of the country, was constructed and many round tables meetings were organized with together the members of the board for determining the procedure to follow to reach meaningful and applicable results. At the beginning of the research, approximately fifty selection criteria were determined by the research team and some of them were eliminated during the preparation process of this study. Finally, 22 factors were determined as the selection criteria, which will be used in this research. These factors are the selection criteria directly or indirectly affecting the selection process and results. Also, rail tram types currently operated in the various cities of Turkey were determined as decision alternatives. These options were evaluated by using the proposed integrated MCDM approach. When the obtained results are evaluated, it can be seen that the proposed model has the potential to give very successful results for evaluating the selection process of the urban rail systems. Moreover, it can be implemented as a decision support system by decision-makers, who perform in the public transport authorities. Finally, it can also be applied for decision-making problems faced in the various fields.

