Abstract

The aim of this mixed-methods study was to identify characteristics and resources that families possess and utilise to enable them to adapt, and as such be resilient, after having experienced a house robbery. Through convenience sampling, 32 families were identified in the west coast region near Cape Town, South Africa. One adult family representative who had experienced a house robbery was required to complete a biographical questionnaire and seven self-report questionnaires, and to respond to open-ended questions regarding their experience of factors relating to the family's adaptation. The following were identified by means of correlational analyses: The family's coping strategy of reframing their situation; the family's hardiness (stress resistance and durability); the members' commitment to the family unit; the use of family time and routines; efforts at sharing family mealtimes together; the promotion of parent-child togetherness and communication; and the family's emphasis on building togetherness through spending time and doing activities together. Qualitatively, four themes emerged. These are the support that own family members provide and receive; support from extended family, relatives, and friends; social support; and security measures that are installed and/or upgraded around the house. These findings suggest that interventions aimed at improving family adaptation in families that experienced a similar crisis should focus on helping families to reframe their experience positively, find ways of tapping into their internal strengths, and build strong support networks.

Language: en