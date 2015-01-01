Abstract

This article explores the public's expectations of the police in dealing with domestic violence cases. Attribution theory was used to foreground the study, which addresses how individuals construe the meaning, causes, and future implications of the behaviors of others, the experiences and occurrences that transpire within their social environment, and how these explanations account for, and influence, their thoughts and actions. This study made use of a sample of 150 adult individuals selected scientifically through a mixture of systematic and stratified random sampling from three purposefully chosen residential areas in Mthatha. Data was collected by the use of a survey instrument (questionnaire), structured to elicit the required information, while selected statistical tools from Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS), namely: regression factor analysis and chi-square, were used to reach inferential conclusions. This study revealed empowerment of victims of domestic violence as the most responded to individual need, amongst other important expectations. Further factor analysis found the practice of treating victims with empathy (0.806) as the most important expectation that best explains the collective expectations of the residents in Mthatha. High level of expectation towards the Police in dealing with domestic violence was found to be a function of femaleness (gender) (β = 0.194 and P = 0.025) and higher educational qualification (β = 0.211 and P = 0.015) amongst residents at a significant level, while being widowed, being younger, being closer to the Police as a CPF member and residing in an affluent neighbourhood, were also found to be important drivers at a nonsignificant level. Among other things, the study recommends victim empowerment through awareness campaigns that target population groups showing low expectations.

Language: en