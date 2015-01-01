Abstract

Behavioural misconduct by learners in schools is very topical in South Africa. Behaviours such as intimidation, threats, taunting, violence, abuse and bullying is counter-productive to learners' constitutional rights to a safe and conducive educational milieu. Poor social adjustment, anti-social and "criminal" thinking patterns, as well as interaction with antisocial associates are significant factors associated with anti-social behaviour. The school is the most suitable social institution to prevent or reduce anti-social and offending behaviour. A restorative justice approach could serve to facilitate the process whereby young people at-risk learn from their behaviour and accept accountability for their actions. The Measures of Criminal Activities and Attitudes scale (MCAA) provides measures of anti-social attitudes and associates. This is significant in terms of intervention strategies since anti-social attitudes and associates represent dynamic criminogenic risk factors that can be responsive to change.

