Prinsloo J. Acta Criminol. 2020; 33(2): 43-57.

(Copyright © 2020, Criminological Society of South Africa)

Behavioural misconduct by learners in schools is very topical in South Africa. Behaviours such as intimidation, threats, taunting, violence, abuse and bullying is counter-productive to learners' constitutional rights to a safe and conducive educational milieu. Poor social adjustment, anti-social and "criminal" thinking patterns, as well as interaction with antisocial associates are significant factors associated with anti-social behaviour. The school is the most suitable social institution to prevent or reduce anti-social and offending behaviour. A restorative justice approach could serve to facilitate the process whereby young people at-risk learn from their behaviour and accept accountability for their actions. The Measures of Criminal Activities and Attitudes scale (MCAA) provides measures of anti-social attitudes and associates. This is significant in terms of intervention strategies since anti-social attitudes and associates represent dynamic criminogenic risk factors that can be responsive to change.


