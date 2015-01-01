|
Mason M, Mennis J, Moore M, Brown A. Addict. Res. Theory 2020; 28(2): 144-151.
BACKGROUND: Perceptions of safety within one's activity space (commonly frequented locations) reduces risk for adolescent substance use. Less is known about urban adolescents' neuropsychological vulnerabilities to substance use and how these may interact with activity space risk. Questions regarding how male and female adolescents respond to these interactions have yet to be sufficiently studied.
activity space; executive functioning; Perceived safety; substance use; urban adolescents