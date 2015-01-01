|
PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to evaluate the moderating role of alcohol protective behavioral strategy (PBS) types (stopping/limiting drinking - SLD; manner of drinking - MOD; serious harm reduction - SHR) on the relationships adaptive and maladaptive perfectionism have with alcohol use and alcohol-related negative consequences (ARNC).
alcohol-related negative consequences; College alcohol use; perfectionism; protective behavioral strategies