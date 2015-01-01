Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to evaluate the moderating role of alcohol protective behavioral strategy (PBS) types (stopping/limiting drinking - SLD; manner of drinking - MOD; serious harm reduction - SHR) on the relationships adaptive and maladaptive perfectionism have with alcohol use and alcohol-related negative consequences (ARNC).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Participants included 526 traditional-aged college students (Mage = 19.77, 80.7% female, 60.2% White non-Hispanic) who reported alcohol consumption in the past thirty days and completed measures of perfectionism, typical weekly drinking, ARNC, and PBS use.



RESULTS: PBS-SHR moderated the relationships between adaptive perfectionism and typical weekly drinking such that the negative association between adaptive perfectionism and typical weekly drinking was weakest for those reporting more PBS-SHR use. Additionally, PBS-SHR moderated the relationship between adaptive perfectionism and ARNC such that the negative association between adaptive perfectionism and ARNC was weakened for those using more PBS-SHR.



CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest the protective value of adaptive perfectionism and PBS-SHR for college students who tend to engage in frequent alcohol consumption. Therefore, alcohol prevention and intervention efforts may consider targeting personality variables, such as perfectionism, in relation to alcohol use behaviors.

Language: en