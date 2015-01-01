|
Citation
|
Dyregrov K, Møgster B, Løseth HM, Lorås L, Titlestad KB. Addict. Res. Theory 2020; 28(5): 415-424.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In most European countries and in the US, there has been a negative trend with increasing incident rates of drug related deaths (DRD) during the last decade. In 2017, the mortality rate due to overdoses reached epidemic proportions in the United States; i.e. the age-adjusted rate of drug overdoses reached 21.7 per 100,000, being 9.6% higher than the 2016 rate. Increasing, still lower, rates are seen in European countries. Behind these figures are many bereaved persons left behind in quiet grief.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bereavement; complicated grief; Drug death; special grief